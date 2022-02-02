'3 times a hero': NYPD to honor 2nd officer slain in Harlem

That sensibility endured in his police work. Stephanie McGraw, a domestic violence victims' advocate who got to know Mora while visiting his stationhouse, said last week that he “understood the importance of getting into this very crucial and important role as a police officer — to not only make a difference but to bring some more men and women of color into the NYPD."

At the same time, Mora made 33 arrests during his few years on the job. Fellow officers recalled him as a humble, helpful colleague who took the bus to work.

His contributions to helping others continued after his death. Mora's organ donations benefited five people, according to the organization that handled the gift.

The gunman, Lashawn McNeil, 47, died after a third officer shot him as he tried to flee, officials said.

Before last month, the NYPD had last lost an officer in the line of duty when Anastasios Tsakos was hit by a suspected drunken driver in May 2021 at the scene of an earlier wreck.

No on-duty NYPD officer had been fatally shot since September 2019, when Brian Mulkeen was hit by a fellow officer's fire during a struggle with an armed man.

