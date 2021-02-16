3 sailors have COVID on US ship that saw outbreak last year

The failure of the ship's leaders to properly handle the outbreak exploded into one of the biggest military leadership crises in recent years. The ship's captain, who pleaded for faster action to protect his crew from the rapidly spreading virus, was fired and the one-star admiral on the ship had his promotion delayed.

Adm. Mike Gilday, the chief of naval operations, concluded after a lengthy review that both men made serious errors in judgment.

The carrier returned to duty about three months after it docked in Guam and then returned home to the West Coast. Other ships that have been underway or at their home ports over the past year have had smaller numbers of sailors test positive, but none have had such a major outbreak.

The Roosevelt has been out on deployment in the Pacific in recent weeks, and about a week ago conducted dual carrier exercises with the USS Nimitz, which is returning home to the West Coast from a lengthy deployment in the Middle East.