3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science

"But it’s a very positive shock,” said Zeilinger, 77, who is based at the University of Vienna.

Clauser, Aspect and Zeilinger have figured in Nobel speculation for more than a decade. In 2010 they won the Wolf Prize in Israel, seen as a possible precursor to the Nobel.

While physicists often tackle problems that appear at first glance to be far removed from everyday concerns — tiny particles and the vast mysteries of space and time — their research provides the foundations for many practical applications of science.

Last year the prize was awarded to three scientists — Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi — whose work has helped to explain and predict complex forces of nature, thereby expanding our understanding of climate change.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine Monday for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

They continue with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 10.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

___

Follow all AP stories about the Nobel Prizes at https://apnews.com/hub/nobel-prizes

Credit: Peter Klaunzer Credit: Peter Klaunzer

Credit: Rudi Brandstaetter Credit: Rudi Brandstaetter

Credit: Lilli Strauss Credit: Lilli Strauss

Credit: Hans Punz Credit: Hans Punz

Credit: Finn Frandsen Credit: Finn Frandsen

Credit: Finn Frandsen Credit: Finn Frandsen

Credit: Jonas Ekstromer Credit: Jonas Ekstromer

Credit: Lilli Strauss Credit: Lilli Strauss