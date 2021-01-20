3 more COVID-19 cases linked to Australian Open, total is 10

Australian Open director Craig Tiley said 3,200 tests have been conducted on the more than 1,200 players, support staff and tournament officials.

”We’re in our sixth day and so far the numbers have been extremely low and if they are active cases they go straight to the medi-hotel,” he told Australian Broadcasting Corp., on Wednesday

Tiley criticized what he said were a “minority” of players who continue to complain about the conditions in hotel quarantine on social media.

“Culturally there’s a different approach to how the virus is managed,” he said. “We’re proud here in Victoria and Australia of how we have done it and protected the community like we have. We’re going to continue to do that.”

Tennis Australia has declined to provide The Associated Press with a list of the 72 affected players, but many have made their status known via posts on social media.

Australia’s international borders are mostly closed, although there are exemptions in special circumstances. All arrivals must do mandatory quarantine.

Victoria state, which has Melbourne as its capital, accounted for 810 of Australia’s 909 deaths from COVID-19, most of those during a deadly second wave three months ago which resulted in curfews and lockdowns for the city.

