3 workers die in tunnel collapse in Spanish potash mine

The collapse occurred inside the Cabanasses de Súria mine just before 9 a.m., at a depth of 900 meters (nearly 3,000 feet), local police and firefighters confirmed. Efforts are ongoing to recover the bodies, they said. The mine is located around 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Barcelona.

Two of the dead were masters students at Polytechnic University of Catalonia's Manresa engineering school, the institution said in a statement. A minute's silence was held in their memory on Thursday afternoon.