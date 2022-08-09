3 migrants drown entering Panama near Darien Gap

Hundreds of migrants are believed to have died making the overland crossing between the two countries through the Darien Gap, a roadless jungle area where thieves, swollen rivers, rough terrain and wild animals are frequent.

In June, Juan Manuel Pino, Panama’s security minister said the number of migrants crossing the Darien Gap has grown substantially.

In the first half of the year, 46,415 migrants were found crossing, compared to 26,216 detected in the same period of 2021.

That year, a total of 133,000 migrants passed through Panama, suggesting that this year’s total will be even higher. The majority of the migrants in 2021 were from Haiti, while authorities estimate the largest group this year are Venezuelans.