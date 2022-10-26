3 Maryland State Police officers file discrimination lawsuit

The plaintiffs are Byron Tribue and Matin Dunlap, Black men who are currently officers with the agency, and Analisse Diaz, a Black Puerto Rican woman who was terminated by the department in 2019.

In a statement, the police agency said the complaint is under legal review and the department cannot share information about the allegations in the lawsuit.

“The Maryland Department of State Police remains committed to providing the highest quality of law enforcement services to the people of Maryland, while ensuring the fair and equitable treatment of all employees,” the department said. “Significant actions have been taken and are continuing to address even the perception of racism or unfair treatment of any kind.”

The complaint alleges that Tribue, who is Black, has been subjected to discrimination and retaliation by the department, including being suspended for 301 days for an alleged one-hour error in recording his time card, and being denied promotions during the course of his employment with the agency.

The court filing also alleges that the department retaliated against Dunlap, who is Black, after he complained that a white corporal placed a banana on his work vehicle. The corporal was not disciplined and has been repeatedly promoted, according to the complaint.

The complaint alleges that Diaz, who is a Black Puerto Rican woman, has been subjected to discrimination, including her termination after eight years as a state trooper.

“Throughout her time at MSP, Officer Diaz faced a work environment permeated with racism,” the complaint said. “For example, Officer Diaz’s First Sergeant told her that he did not think it was a ‘big deal’ to say the ‘n-word’ or words to that effect.”

The complaint cited another occasion when Diaz was cleaning something in a barrack, when she was told that the state police “should hire her as the cleaning staff.”