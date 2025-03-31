Breaking: Hundreds remain without power after Sunday storms

3 killed when tree hits vehicle in Michigan and damage reported in Tennessee amid widespread storms

Authorities in Michigan say three family members died after a tree struck their vehicle as powerful storms swept across the region
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Three family members died after a tree struck their vehicle in Michigan as powerful storms swept across the region, authorities said, and more potentially dangerous weather was forecast Monday across parts of the Southeast.

Three other people were hospitalized with injuries and one was in critical condition, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said. The accident, which was under investigation, happened Sunday in Climax Township, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) west of Detroit.

Kalamazoo County had been under a National Weather Service severe thunderstorm warning at the time, one of several Sunday in southern Michigan.

More than 400,000 power outages were reported across Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, according to Poweroutage.us. Crews including DTE Energy in Michigan were working to restore service.

In Valparaiso, Indiana, investigators believe severe crosswinds blew over a tractor trailer on Sunday afternoon, killing the driver. The vehicle was traveling on the property of Pratt Industries when the accident happened, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The driver, Jagbir Singh, 34, of Ontario, Canada, was found outside of the passenger compartment and had died of his injuries.

A warehouse in Elkhart, Indiana, was destroyed by Sunday's storms. No injuries were reported. WSBT-TV reported.

Storm damage was reported in several counties in Tennessee, including Maury and Humphreys counties, WSMV-TV reported. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis reported damage across the county, including a roof taken off a house. The homeowners were trapped inside, but not injured.

Clusters of thunderstorms accompanied by strong to severe wind gusts and perhaps a few tornadoes could spread across much of the Southeast on Monday, according to the weather service’s Storm Prediction Center.

A large tree rests on top of a mobile home at Millwood Estates on East Cork Street after a storm Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (Brad Devereaux/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

A large tree lies on top of a mobile home at Millwood Estates on East Cork Street after a storm Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (Brad Devereaux/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

A tree lies fallen atop the rear section of a car near the intersection of Beech Street and Division Street on Sunday, March 30, 2025, after severe thunderstorms and high winds in East Lansing, Mich. (Arthur H. Trickett-Wile/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

A tree lies fallen between two vehicles at a residence near the intersection of Beech Street and Division Street on Sunday, March 30, 2025, after severe thunderstorms and high winds in East Lansing, Mich. (Arthur H. Trickett-Wile/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

In this photo provide by Jesika Fox, freezing rain and ice brought down power lines and trees in Alpena, Mich., Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Jesika Fox via AP)

A tree lies fallen between two vehicles at a residence near the intersection of Beech Street and Division Street on Sunday, March 30, 2025, after severe thunderstorms and high winds in East Lansing, Mich. (Arthur H. Trickett-Wile/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

In this photo provided by Interlochen Public Radio, freezing rain brought down trees at a home near Petoskey, Mich., Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Brian Brachel/Interlochen Public Radio via AP)

In this photo provided by Jesika Fox, an ice storm knocked down trees and power lines on Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Alpena, Mich. (Jesika Fox via AP)

A bush is coated with thick ice outside the National Weather Service office in Gaylord, Mich., Sunday, March 30, 2025, after freezing rain caused thousands of power outages in the region. (National Weather Service visa AP)

A broken tree rests in a yard after a storm in Howell, Mich., Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Chad Livengood/Detroit News via AP)

A tree lies fallen in the street near the intersection of Beech Street and Division Street on Sunday, March 30, 2025, after severe thunderstorms and high winds in East Lansing, Mich. (Arthur H. Trickett-Wile/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

