3 Italians, 1 Togolese abducted in southern Mali, says mayor

Jihadi rebels have long kidnapped Westerners and held them for ransom in the Sahel region of Africa, a vast territory south of the Sahara Desert. Abductions have been more common in northern Mali, but Thursday's attack was not the first of its kind in the south.

In 2017, a Colombian nun, Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez, was kidnapped by al-Qaida-linked militants in Karangasso, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) from where the Italian family has been abducted. The nun was released in 2021 after spending more than four years in captivity.

Earlier this month, a cardinal testified that Pope Francis had authorized spending up to 1 million euros to free her. It is not known how much — if any — Vatican money actually ended up in the hands of the extremists. Ransom payments are rarely confirmed to dissuade future kidnappings.

