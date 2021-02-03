3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash

“There were forecasted showers in the area,” said Lt. Col. Nicole Washington, the commander of the Guard's 1st of the 183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, where the pilots served. “From what we know now, when they started to turn back to Boise, it (the weather) had slowly started to deteriorate ... in the back country it can start to deteriorate very quickly."

The three pilots had thousands of flying hours between them, Washington said. Two were senior instructor pilots — both with more than a decade of experience — and the other was an experienced pilot who had been flying for more than five years, she said.

They were taking part in a routine training mission, flying through mountainous terrain after dark and relying in part on night-vision goggles to see. The helicopter was heading back to Boise when the crash occurred, and there was no mayday call or other indication of of a problem before the accident, Washington said.

Officials learned of the crash when the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center in Florida notified them that it had received an active emergency transmitter signal from the Black Hawk. The other aircraft training in the region began searching for the downed helicopter immediately. But it was forced to stop for a time because of the foul weather.

Ground crews from the National Guard and area agencies continued the search, and air crews were sent out again when the weather cleared a few hours later. They found the wreckage after midnight and confirmed there were no survivors.

Recovery operations were expected to continue throughout Wednesday, officials said.