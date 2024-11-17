3 hurt when small plane crashes near Southern California dragstrip hosting racing event

Nobody on the ground was hurt.

The crash happened while the plane was apparently attempting to land at nearby Brackett Field Airport, according to a statement posted by the National Hot Rod Association, or NHRA.

Four people were on the plane. Three of them were hospitalized, including two with critical injuries, LA County Fire Captain Sheila Kelliher-Berkoh told the Los Angeles Times.

Photos and videos from the scene showed crews working in a parking area alongside the track, where parked vehicles appeared damaged.

The raceway is hosting the NHRA finals that began Thursday. Races were paused Sunday as emergency crews responded, but the event later resumed.

The FAA is investigating the crash.