Killer in Las Vegas law office shooting had 'very specific targets,' police say

“It appears our two victims were very specific targets,” Johansson said.

Seven people were in the room at the time of the shooting, Johansson said. The four others, including a court reporter, were able to quickly escape and call police, he said, and the children at the center of the custody case were accounted for and safe.

Johansson did not identify the victims or shooter by name but said the shooting happened in suite No. 560, the address of Las Vegas attorney Dennis Prince's law office, Prince Law Group.

“With profound sadness, Prince Law Group would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us with heartfelt messages of concern and sympathy over the tragic violence that occurred this morning in our offices,” the law group said in a statement Monday evening.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said information on the victims and shooter was not immediately available.

Investigators searched the shooter’s vehicle, a red Ford Expedition, outside the six-story office building after the shooting, Johansson said. He didn't say what was found inside.

The Summerlin community spans roughly 13 miles (21 kilometers) along the city's western edge, about 30 minutes west of the Las Vegas Strip.