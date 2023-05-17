X

3 dead as heavy rains in northern Italy burst riverbanks, flood towns

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
48 minutes ago
Officials in northern Italy are warning residents to get to higher ground amid fears that rain-swollen rivers could again burst their banks

ROME (AP) — Officials in northern Italy warned residents to get to higher ground Wednesday amid fears that rain-swollen rivers would again burst their banks, after flooding killed at least three people and forced the evacuation of some 5,000.

The mayor of the city of Cesena, Enzo Lattuca, posted a video early Wednesday on Facebook to warn that continued heavy rains in the Emilia-Romagna region could again flood the Savio river and smaller tributaries. He urged residents to move to upper floors of their homes and avoid riverbanks, and announced the closure to traffic of some bridges and streets after heavy flooding sent rivers of mud sloshing through town.

“The situation could again become critical,” he said. “We cannot in any way lower our guard.”

Civil Protection Minister Nello Musemeci confirmed three people had been killed and some 5,000 people evacuated.

The deputy chief of the agency, Titti Postiglione, said the rescue operations for those needing emergency evacuations were particularly difficult given so many roads and routes were flooded. Speaking on Sky TG24, she noted that the affected flood zone covered a broad swath of four provinces that, until the heavy rains, had been parched by a prolonged drought.

Premier Giorgia Meloni said the government was monitoring the situation and “is ready to intervene with necessary help.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Trump-backed Daniel Cameron to face Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy...
2
New Zealand police say hostel fire that killed 6 was arson, launch...
3
Australia rules out Quad summit going ahead in Sydney without Biden...
4
North Carolina GOP overrides veto of 12-week abortion limit, allowing...
5
Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss warns of China threats during...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top