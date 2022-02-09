3 authors named winners of Science + Literature awards

Weber told The Associated Press during a recent interview that he had been so impressed by the book foundation, which sponsors a wide range of reading and educational initiatives, that he thought it would make an ideal partner for an ambitious, nationwide effort dedicated to science and technology writing.

“We have been looking to expand what we do," he said. “We felt before that we hadn't been tapping into a wide enough network."

Sloan has for decades provided grants for hundreds of science-oriented books, films and theater projects, including Margot Lee Shetterly’s biography “Hidden Figures,” the basis for the film of the same name about three Black female mathematicians’ contributions to the space program.

Shetterly is a member of the Science + Literature selection committee, chaired by Lydia Millet, a National Book Award finalist in 2020 for her novel about environmental disaster, “A Children’s Bible.”

The three authors cited Wednesday will participate in public events around the country this spring and summer. On March 3, they will join Saeed Jones, author of the memoir “How We Fight for Our Lives,” for a conversation at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York.

Caption This cover image released by Tin House shows "The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation's Neglect of a Deadly Disease" by Daisy Hernandez. (Tin House via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by Delphinium Books shows "In the Field," a novel by Rachel Pastan. (Delphinium Books via AP) Credit: Uncredited