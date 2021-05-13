3 arrested in vandalism of Chauvin defense witness' old home

Rowan Dalbey, 20, Kristen Aumoithe, 34, and Amber Lucas, 35, all of Santa Rosa, were arrested Tuesday on felony vandalism and conspiracy charges. They were cited and released, Santa Rosa Police spokeswoman Lt. Jeneane Kucker said Wednesday.

After targeting home on April 17, the women also allegedly smeared pig blood on a large hand statue in Santa Rosa Plaza and left a picture of a pig reading “Oink Oink.” They have also been charged with that vandalism, Kucker said.