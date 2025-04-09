Americans convicted in Congo of a botched coup attempt now face US charges

Breaking: Trump pauses tariffs on most nations for 90 days, raises taxes on Chinese imports

Three Americans repatriated to the United States from Congo were charged Wednesday by the U.S. Justice Department with staging an elaborate coup attempt aimed at overthrowing the African nation’s government
FILE - Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun, left, Marcel Malanga and Tyler Thompson, all American citizens, attend a court verdict in Congo, Kinshasa, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, on charges of taking part in a coup attempt in May 2024. (AP Photo/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM and ERIC TUCKER – Associated Press
48 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three Americans repatriated to the United States from Congo were charged Wednesday by the U.S. Justice Department with staging an elaborate coup attempt aimed at overthrowing the African nation's government.

A fourth man alleged by prosecutors to be a bomb-making expert was also charged for aiding the plot.

The complaint arises from the set of allegations that resulted in three of the defendants being detained in Congo and receiving death sentences that were later commuted to punishments of life imprisonment.

In the culmination of a long-running FBI investigation, the Justice Department accused the men of providing training, weapons, equipment and other support to a rebel army that was formed to try to overthrow the government last year.

Among the three Americans was 22-year-old Marcel Malanga, son of opposition figure Christian Malanga, who led the foiled coup attempt that targeted the presidential palace in Kinshasa. The elder Malanga, who livestreamed from the palace during the attempt, was later killed while resisting arrest, Congolese authorities said.

Prosecutors say the goal of the plot was to establish a new government known as the New Zaire and install Christian Malanga as its president. The younger Malanga identified himself as the “Chief of Staff of the Zaire army” and acted as a leader of the rebel forces, court documents say.

Defendants Marcel Malanga, Tyler Thompson, 22, and Benjamin Zalman-Polun, 37, were initially sentenced to death, but that was commuted to life sentences prior to their return to the U.S. They were expected to make their first court appearance in Brooklyn. Joseph Peter Moesser, 67, was due to appear in Salt Lake City Thursday.

FILE - Tyler Thompson Jr, addresses the court in Kinshasa with 52 other defendants Friday June 7, 2024, accused of a role in last month's attempted coup in Congo, led by little-known opposition figure Christian Malanga, in which six people were killed. (AP Photo/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Rebecca Higbee the mother of Tyler Thompson, points to her son and his friend Marcel during his 21st birthday with his family on May 30, 2024, in West Jordan, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

