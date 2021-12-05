2nd party approves deal for Scholz's new German government

At the Free Democrats’ insistence, the prospective partners have said they won’t raise taxes or loosen curbs on running up debt. Lindner is set to become Germany's new finance minister, and the party also will get the transport, justice and education ministries.

The Free Democrats governed West Germany as the Social Democrats' junior partner under Chancellors Willy Brandt and Helmut Schmidt from 1969 to 1982. But since then, they have allied largely with the center-right Union bloc of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel.

However, the Union's election defeat in September and ensuing turmoil in the center-right bloc made the three-way alliance under Scholz a more realistic option.

Merkel, who has remained in office as a caretaker chancellor while the new government was being negotiated, will step down this week after 16 years at Germany's helm. She did not seek reelection. Her party will now go into opposition.

