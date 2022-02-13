2nd of 5 whales brought from Canada to Mystic Aquarium dies

The whales, which ranged in age from 7 to 12 at the time of the transport, were born in captivity, and officials say they cannot safely be released into the ocean. Mystic officials said at the time that the five whales left an overcrowded habitat with about 50 other Belugas in Canada.

The Animal Welfare Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based animal protection advocacy organization, called for an investigation into the deaths in a statement on its website.

In the aquarium's statement, Dr. Stephen Coan, the aquarium's president and CEO, said Mystic has addressed issues raised during a visit last fall by the U.S. Department of Agriculture after the first whale died. Those included the handling of animals with vision challenges, certain fluctuations in water quality and shade for animals.

“Inspections, investigations when an animal dies, and accreditation processes are essential learning tools to advance the care and welfare of animals," Coan said. "We are constantly seeking to evolve and learn in our mission to provide the best possible care for animals.”