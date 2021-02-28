2nd former aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment

“I never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate,” Cuomo's statement said. “The last thing I would ever have wanted was to make her feel any of the things that are being reported.”

Cuomo, however, said he had authorized an outside review of Bennett's allegations.

The governor's special counsel, Beth Garvey, said that review would be conducted by a former federal judge, Barbara Jones.

“I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before making any judgements,” Cuomo said. "I will have no further comment until the review has concluded.”