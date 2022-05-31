BreakingNews
Victim identified in jet ski fatal at Caesar Creek Lake
journal-news logo
X

2nd body recovered after boat capsizes on Colorado lake

FILE - A man rides his personal water craft along the shore of Lake Pueblo, Colo., on Oct. 4, 1998. A boat capsized on a Colorado lake at night on Sunday, May, 29,2022, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing. (John Jaques/The Pueblo Chieftain via AP, File)

caption arrowCaption
FILE - A man rides his personal water craft along the shore of Lake Pueblo, Colo., on Oct. 4, 1998. A boat capsized on a Colorado lake at night on Sunday, May, 29,2022, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing. (John Jaques/The Pueblo Chieftain via AP, File)

Nation & World
41 minutes ago
Rescuers have recovered the body of a second victim after a boat carrying 13 people capsized on a Colorado lake over the Memorial Day holiday weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Rescuers have recovered the body of a second victim after a boat carrying 13 people capsized on a Colorado lake over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue team located the body Tuesday morning in 107 feet (32 meters) of water at Lake Pueblo State Park after an all-night search, the state agency said in a statement.

The Pueblo County coroner plans to release the victim's identity after next of kin are notified.

Eight children and three adults were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park when witnesses reported that high winds apparently overturned the boat Sunday evening.

The second victim, 38-year-old Jessica Prindle of the community of Pueblo West, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

The survivors were treated for hyperthermia at hospitals, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement.

Park manager Joe Stadterman said the accident "underscores the importance of being extremely careful around the water. If you are on or even near the water, we strongly urge you to wear a life jacket.”

Lake Pueblo is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Colorado Springs.

In Other News
1
Hurricane Agatha sets May record, then weakens over Mexico
2
Hungary's Orban wins exemption in EU Russian oil embargo
3
Live updates | Italy says no foul on Russian oil payments
4
Clinton campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to the FBI
5
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top