2nd Amendment sanctuary measure overturned in Oregon

The Oregon case was filed in 2021 under a provision in state law that allows a judge to examine a measure before it goes into effect. A trial court judge originally declined to rule, a decision that was appealed to the higher court.

The ordinance's supporters included the Oregon Firearms Federation, which said “extremists” were trying to curtail gun rights.

Opponents, including the legal arm of the group Everytown for Gun Safety, had argued that the ordinance also violates the U.S. Constitution.

State Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who has also sued two other Second Amendment sanctuary counties, applauded the ruling.

“Today’s opinion by the Court of Appeals makes it clear that common sense requirements like safe storage and background checks apply throughout Oregon,” Rosenblum said. “Hopefully, other counties with similar measures on the books will see the writing on the wall.”