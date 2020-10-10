28 arrests in Wisconsin protests over police slaying of teen

About an hour after Friday's curfew went into effect, law enforcement began advancing toward the crowd. Police said some protesters threw rocks and bottles at law enforcement, and police said they used chemical irritants, which they described as tear gas, as well as pepper balls and paint balls in self-defense.

Video posted to Twitter by local reporters showed heavy smoke in the air as police advanced, and multiple people taken into custody.

Windows were broken at a Snap Fitness center, police said.

One of the people arrested was driving one of three vehicles that had come to the Wauwatosa Police Department early Saturday. The vehicle almost hit an officer, according to police. The driver got into a second vehicle, and police arrested the person after a short chase, authorities said.

“We can appreciate the anger and frustration that exists among those closely affected by recent events,” police said in a statement Saturday.

A 7 p.m. curfew was to be in effect again on Saturday and Sunday nights. The National Guard is assisting local police.

The protests in Wauwatosa are just the latest in a series of demonstrations against police racism and brutality that have erupted across the country since George Floyd's death. Floyd, who was Black, died in May after a white police officer in Minneapolis pressed his knee into his neck as Floyd gasped that he couldn't breathe.

A barefoot young woman protester leaves the main group and walked up to the police line after the protest group which was blocking a intersection at Wauwatosa Road and West North Avenue was declared an unlawful assembly Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis. On Wednesday, District Attorney John Chisholm refused to issue charges against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah for the Feb. 2 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole at Mayfair Mall. (Michael Sears/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Michael Sears Credit: Michael Sears

