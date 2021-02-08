X

24 garment workers killed in flooded factory in Morocco

Nation & World | 31 minutes ago
Morocco’s state news agency MAP says at least 24 workers have been killed in the city of Tangier after heavy rains flooded a clandestine garment factory

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — At least 24 workers have been killed in the city of Moroccan city of Tangier after heavy rains flooded a clandestine garment factory, Morocco’s state news agency MAP reported Monday.

Local authorities said firefighters and emergency workers on Monday rescued 10 survivors from the factory, in the basement of a residential villa.

Search operations were still underway to rescue other workers trapped inside the flooded factory.

The total number of workers remains unknown. An investigation has been launched.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.