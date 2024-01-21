23 lost skiers and snowboarders rescued in frigid temperatures in Killington, Vermont

The skiers and snowboarders warmed up in rescuers' vehicles on their return.

Then another call came for two more lost skiers. Six rescuers went back into the woods, found them and walked them out to safety at around 7:30 p.m., police said.

Rescuers included members of Killington Search and Rescue and the Killington Resort Ski Patrol.

“A special thanks should be given to all the volunteers who responded and worked this call,” the police department posted.