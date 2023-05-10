22 dead women, no names: Interpol seeks clues on cold cases

“Most of the 22 victims died violently, and some were also abused or starved before they died," Dutch police said.

Police hope that learning their names might also provide evidence about possible perpetrators. It might also allow them to establish whether any of the cases are linked.

“In similar investigations, establishing the victim’s identity ultimately has led to the arrest of a suspect," said Anja Allendorf of the German police.

Interpol is making details about each case public on its website, at www.interpol.int/IM. As well as facial reconstructions of some of the women, it also includes images of jewelry and other items found with their remains, and contact forms for people who may have any information about the cases.

Susan Hitchin, who coordinates Interpol's DNA unit, said identifying the women could help bring closure to their family members.

“It's horrendous to go all these years without having any news, not knowing what's happened. And however dreadful it may be to get that confirmation that their loved one has died, it is part of an important process in order to grieve and to move forward," she said in a phone interview.

“Hopefully a member of the public will able to bring some new elements that the police can use that will ultimately provide the identity to these victims and ideally help lead to the perpetrator, if there is one."