21 new graves found in search for Tulsa Massacre victims

The remains will be reburied, at least temporarily, at Oaklawn, where a previous reburial was closed to the public, drawing protests from about two dozen people who said they are descendants of massacre victims and should have been allowed to attend.

A violent white mob targeted Black people during the massacre, in which more than 1,000 homes were burned, hundreds were looted, and a thriving business district known as Black Wall Street was destroyed. Historians have estimated the death toll at 75 to 300.

A search for the graves of massacre victims began in 2020 and resumed last year with nearly three dozen coffins recovered.

Fourteen sets of remains were sent for testing, and two had enough DNA to begin sequencing and start developing a genealogy profile.

The current search includes reexhuming the other 12 remains in an effort to collect more usable DNA in an effort to eventually identify them.

The massacre wiped out generational wealth, and victims were never compensated, but a pending lawsuit seeks reparations for the three remaining known survivors. They are now more than 100 years old.