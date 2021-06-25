2019 champion Simona Halep out of Wimbledon with calf injury

Two of the top five men in the ATP rankings are also out: No. 3 Rafael Nadal, who said he needed to let his body rest and recover, and No. 5 Dominic Thiem, who hurt his right wrist.

The last time Wimbledon was held, two years ago, Halep beat 23-time major champion Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 in the final, then stated: “I’m very sure that was the best match of my life.”

Halep hasn't played on tour since tearing her calf during a match at the Italian Open in May. She wrote Friday the muscle “has not fully recovered.”

“I can honestly say that I’m really down and upset about having to take this decision. This period has been difficult but to miss the last two Majors has made it even more challenging mentally and physically," Halep said. "We will see what the future holds but I’m hoping it will make me a stronger person and athlete.”

