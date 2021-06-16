2016 medalist Prenot fails to advance at US swim trials

“I’m sorry to the people who have been rooting for me and believing in me,” he wrote. “It’s not for lack of effort, but I’m clearly not anywhere near my best and haven’t been for quite a while.”

As for the future, Prenot wrote that he was taking a lengthy break from swimming and isn't sure if he'll return.

“Not taking my name off the anti-doping list just yet but also definitely not racing for the next year at least,” he said, which would take him out of the mix for next year's world championships in Japan. “We’ll see if I forget how much I currently hate it and end up missing it at some point.”

