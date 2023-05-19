$200,000 bail set for Detroit clerk who locked door before customers were shot

McCray tried to leave the gas station without paying for items when an electronic purchase didn't work, according to police.

Aiyash, who was behind protective glass, remotely locked the door, keeping McCray and three bystanders inside during the dispute. He unlocked the door shortly before the shooting, but the others apparently didn't know it, the prosecutor's office said.

“People were begging to be let out,” Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath said before setting bond.

Detroit police Chief James White said he would support a local ban on stores locking people inside.

"I see no logical reason a person needs to be locked inside for any reason without having the ability to get out,” White said.

