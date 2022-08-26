journal-news logo
X

2 young brothers who drowned in Germany were UK tourists

Flowers are left on the shores of Lake Eiserbach near Aachen, Germany, Friday, Aug, 26, 2022. Authorities in western Germany said Friday that two boys who drowned in a lake near the border with Belgium were British tourists. The 7- and 9-year-old brothers were reported missing by their parents at a designated swimming area on the Eiserbach lake south of Aachen. (Ralf Roeger/dpa via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Flowers are left on the shores of Lake Eiserbach near Aachen, Germany, Friday, Aug, 26, 2022. Authorities in western Germany said Friday that two boys who drowned in a lake near the border with Belgium were British tourists. The 7- and 9-year-old brothers were reported missing by their parents at a designated swimming area on the Eiserbach lake south of Aachen. (Ralf Roeger/dpa via AP)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Authorities in western Germany say two young brothers who drowned in a lake near the border with Belgium were British tourists

BERLIN (AP) — Two young brothers who drowned in a lake in western Germany were British tourists, authorities said Friday.

The boys, aged 7 and 9, were reported missing by their parents at a designated swimming area on Eiserbach Lake south of Aachen, near the border with Belgium.

Rescuers were able to retrieve the children from the water and they were taken to hospitals in Aachen and Cologne but they later died.

Aachen prosecutors said they were investigating whether the deaths were the result of negligence.

Combined ShapeCaption
Policer officers stand on the shores of Lake Eiserbach near Aachen, Germany, Friday, Aug, 26, 2022. Authorities in western Germany said Friday that two boys who drowned in a lake near the border with Belgium were British tourists. The 7- and 9-year-old brothers were reported missing by their parents at a designated swimming area on the Eiserbach lake south of Aachen. (Ralf Roeger/dpa via AP)

Credit: Ralf Roeger

Policer officers stand on the shores of Lake Eiserbach near Aachen, Germany, Friday, Aug, 26, 2022. Authorities in western Germany said Friday that two boys who drowned in a lake near the border with Belgium were British tourists. The 7- and 9-year-old brothers were reported missing by their parents at a designated swimming area on the Eiserbach lake south of Aachen. (Ralf Roeger/dpa via AP)

Credit: Ralf Roeger

Combined ShapeCaption
Policer officers stand on the shores of Lake Eiserbach near Aachen, Germany, Friday, Aug, 26, 2022. Authorities in western Germany said Friday that two boys who drowned in a lake near the border with Belgium were British tourists. The 7- and 9-year-old brothers were reported missing by their parents at a designated swimming area on the Eiserbach lake south of Aachen. (Ralf Roeger/dpa via AP)

Credit: Ralf Roeger

Credit: Ralf Roeger

Combined ShapeCaption
Flowers are left on the shores of Lake Eiserbach near Aachen, Germany, Friday, Aug, 26, 2022. Authorities in western Germany said Friday that two boys who drowned in a lake near the border with Belgium were British tourists. The 7- and 9-year-old brothers were reported missing by their parents at a designated swimming area on the Eiserbach lake south of Aachen. (Ralf Roeger/dpa via AP)

Credit: Ralf Roeger

Flowers are left on the shores of Lake Eiserbach near Aachen, Germany, Friday, Aug, 26, 2022. Authorities in western Germany said Friday that two boys who drowned in a lake near the border with Belgium were British tourists. The 7- and 9-year-old brothers were reported missing by their parents at a designated swimming area on the Eiserbach lake south of Aachen. (Ralf Roeger/dpa via AP)

Credit: Ralf Roeger

Combined ShapeCaption
Flowers are left on the shores of Lake Eiserbach near Aachen, Germany, Friday, Aug, 26, 2022. Authorities in western Germany said Friday that two boys who drowned in a lake near the border with Belgium were British tourists. The 7- and 9-year-old brothers were reported missing by their parents at a designated swimming area on the Eiserbach lake south of Aachen. (Ralf Roeger/dpa via AP)

Credit: Ralf Roeger

Credit: Ralf Roeger

In Other News
1
EPA to designate 'forever chemicals' as hazardous substances
2
US data reveals racial gaps in monkeypox vaccinations
3
Bryce Harper back in Phillies' lineup after 52-game absence
4
Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
5
Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top