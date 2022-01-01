2 wounded during Mall of America shooting, suspect sought

One man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the shooting that happened about 4:30 p.m. on the third floor of the mall and another person was grazed, police said. Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes later, a mall official said during a news briefing.

Deputy Bloomington Police Chief Kim Clauson said police and mall security arrived within a minute of shooting. The man shot in the leg was taken taken to a hospital, while a second victim was treated at the scene and released. Both injuries were considered non-life-threatening.