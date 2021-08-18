2-time champ Venus Williams receives wild card into US Open

On the men’s side, 20-year-old Americans Jenson Brooksby and Brandon Nakashima were rewarded for their strong summers with wild cards. Both are now ranked inside the top 100, which would have been good enough for direct entry when the July 19 ATP rankings were used.

Jack Sock, who was once ranked eighth but has since struggled with injuries, received a wild card along with fellow Americans Emilio Nava and Ernesto Escobedo.

NCAA singles champion Sam Riffice of Florida and USTA Boys’ 18s champion Zachary Svajda also got spots into the tournament that starts Aug. 30, along with Australians Max Purcell and Storm Sanders.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Sam Riffice plays tennis for Florida, not Georgia.

___

