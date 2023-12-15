2-time All-Star Ja Morant set to talk with 25-game suspension nearing an end

Morant will talk with the media Friday after Memphis' morning shootaround before the Grizzlies host Houston that night. It will be the first time that Morant has talked with reporters since that disappointing first-round ouster April 29.

And the Grizzlies really need a boost. Morant's suspension is one of several factors that have left the Grizzlies near the bottom of the NBA after earning the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference each of the past two seasons.

The No. 2 pick overall in the 2020 draft, 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year and 2022 Most Improved Player didn't show the best judgment only a couple weeks after that playoff ouster.

After being suspended for eight games in March for flashing a gun on social media, Morant was singing with friends in a vehicle when caught holding up a handgun during a livestream video. Silver weighed the situation and announced the 25-game suspension in mid-June along with other steps for Morant to take.

He did testify Monday in a civil lawsuit involving his punching a teenager during a pickup game last year after being hit in the chin with a basketball.

Morant is speaking after Friday's shootaround because terms of his suspension require him not to be at arenas while the Grizzlies play. Memphis has the weekend off before starting a back-to-back road swing Monday night in Oklahoma City.

That's the 25th and final game of Morant's suspension with the guard counting down the days until Tuesday night when he officially starts his fifth NBA season in New Orleans.

