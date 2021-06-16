2 South Carolina executions halted until firing squad formed

State prison officials have not indicated when a firing squad would be up and running.

Attorneys for the two men have argued in legal filings that death by electrocution is cruel and unusual, saying the new law moves the state toward less humane execution methods. They have also said the men have the right to die by lethal injection — the method both of them chose — and that the state hasn't exhausted all methods to procure lethal injection drugs.

Lawyers for the state have maintained that prison officials are simply carrying out the law, and that the U.S. Supreme Court has never found electrocution to be unconstitutional.

State prisons officials had planned on Friday to electrocute Sigmon, a 63-year-old inmate who has spent nearly two decades on death row after he was convicted in 2002 of killing his ex-girlfriend's parents with a baseball bat. The state Supreme Court also had previously scheduled the June 25 execution of Owens, a 43-year-old man who has been on and off death row since 1999 for the slaying of a convenience store clerk.

Both Sigmon and Owens have run out of traditional appeals in recent months, leaving the state Supreme Court to set and then stay their executions earlier this year after the corrections agency said it still didn’t have lethal injection drugs — and before the passage of the new law.

South Carolina is one of eight states to still use the electric chair and four to allow a firing squad, according to the Washington-based nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center.

South Carolina’s last execution took place in 2011, and its batch of lethal injection drugs expired two years later. There are 37 men on the state's death row.

An attorney for the two inmates had no comment on Wednesday's order.

Earlier Wednesday, death penalty opponents called for the state to toss out its capital punishment statute altogether, with a group of faith leaders, academics, organizers and others delivering a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster and the state General Assembly.

Abraham Bonowitz, director of national group Death Penalty Action and a participant in that event, said in a statement provided to The Associated Press late Wednesday that he was grateful the execution plans were blocked. But he felt greater change was still needed.

“It’s always good news when executions are put on hold, but if the conversation is only about how we kill our prisoners, rather than if the state should have this power, something is very, very wrong,” he said. “All of this is unnecessary and a costly waste of taxpayer dollars that could be better supporting the needs of all victims of violent crime.”

At Wednesday's rally, participants noted that the day marked the anniversary of the electrocution of 14-year-old George Stinney, the youngest person executed in the U.S. in the 20th century. Stinney was 14 when he was sent to South Carolina’s electric chair after a one-day trial in 1944 in connection with the killings of two white girls.

A judge threw out the Black teenager’s conviction in 2014.

