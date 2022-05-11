2 shootings leave 10 injured, 1 dead on Chicago's South Side

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said investigators believe the shooting was part of an ongoing battle between two rival gangs that flared up last month when the brother of one gang leader was shot to death, allegedly by a rival gang member.

Brown said officers who responded to that shooting were attacked by gang members as they tried to administer life-saving measures to the wounded. He said two known gang members were arrested and charged with assaulting the officers.

At about 10:30 p.m. in Jackson Park, where the Obama Presidential Center is under construction, occupants of an SUV opened fire, striking four women and two men, before speeding off. They were taken to hospitals and two of the women were in serious condition, police said.

Brown said that shooting could be linked to a dispute between two groups over the disruption of a rapper's performance that was livestreamed on Facebook.

About an hour later, a man and a woman were wounded in another shooting in Jackson Park, but police couldn't say if the two park shootings were related.

It has been a violent year in Chicago so far. As of May 8, the police department had reported 194 homicides. That total is down slightly from the same period in 2021, a year that ended with 797 homicides — more than any year in a quarter century.

Chicago was among several cities, including New York and Los Angeles, to record more homicides in 2021 than in 2020.

And in recent weeks, there has been a spate of mass shootings — defined by the Gun Violence Archive as shootings in which at least four people were shot — in big cities and smaller communities across the U.S.

Caption Chicago police work the scene of a fatal drive-by shooting in the 4800 block of South Ada Street, in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Caption Chicago police officers take cover behind a police vehicle while others draw their handguns after gunshots were heard near the 4900 block of South Ada Street, while officers worked the scene of a fatal shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, in Chicago, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Caption Chicago police officers secure a red car that is suspected to be related to a fatal shooting Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/ /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Caption Chicago police work the scene of a fatal drive-by involving a stolen vehicle in the 4800 block of South Ada Street, in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, in Chicago, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)