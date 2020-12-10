2 Russians held in Libya freed after 1 1/2-year captivity

The official Facebook page of Tripoli-allied forces posted pictures of the two Russians holding what seemed to be the front page of a rights report documenting violations during the war on Tripoli. The page read: “The aggression on Tripoli: a year of crimes.”

Libya has been in turmoil since 2011, when a civil war toppled long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The country has since split between rival administrations in the east and the west, each backed by armed groups.

Hifter’s forces backed by Egypt, France, Russia and the United Arab Emirates attempted to capture Tripoli in 2019, but their offensive was stopped by Tripoli-allied militias backed by Turkey. In October, the warring sides agreed to a U.N.-brokered cease-fire, a deal that envisioned the departure of foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya within three months.