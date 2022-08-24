2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian face espionage charges in Albania

They were arrested on Saturday inside or near the former military plant in Gramsh, 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of the capital Tirana. The suspects had taken photos of the plant.

Authorities said that Zorin, who had entered the plant, used pepper spray on two military guards trying to capture him. Timofoeva and Alpatov were arrested outside the complex.

Police said they seized their Chevrolet vehicle, two drones, a laptop, cash and other evidence.

The three suspects denied the charge of espionage. It wasn't immediately clear when a trial would be held. If they are eventually convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison.

The Gramsh military plant opened in 1962 to produce AK-47, or Kalashnikov, rifles and other weapons. It stopped production after the fall of communism in 1990, and began to dismantle the weapons.

The plant is still used to repair other military weapons, but there is no longer any production there.

Local media reported that the three suspects entered Albania from different border entrances and then stayed near the plant. An Ukrainian Embassy official, who was present at the hearing, said the Ukrainian suspect was innocent, claiming that Alpatov only served as the Russians' driver.

Albania, a NATO member since 2009, has harshly denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has implemented all of the sanctions against Moscow by the European Union and the United States.

