2 plead guilty as leading Hong Kong activists go on trial

Lee Cheuk-yan, another former lawmaker who is among the defendants, said that the law has become an instrument of political suppression. “It is very sad to witness the deterioration of the rule of law in Hong Kong into a rule by fear,” he said.

Hong Kong was rocked by months of protests in the second half of 2019, sparked by a government bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial. The bill was withdrawn, but the protests expanded to include full democracy and other demands and grew increasingly violent.

The nine who appeared in court Tuesday are the first to go on trial among about 15 well-known activists who were arrested in April of last year. The arrests were condemned by the United States and other countries, which have grown increasingly at odds with China over its Hong Kong policy.

China's legislature then approved a national security law for Hong Kong in June that further clamped down on dissent. The Chinese government said the law was needed to restore order to the city after the previous year's protests. It views foreign criticism as interference in the country's internal affairs.

Pro-democracy lawmaker Martin Lee arrives at a court in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Nine prominent Hong Kong's democracy advocates faced trial Tuesday on charges of organizing an unauthorized assembly in August 2019. Among the defendants veteran octogenarian lawyer and dubbed Hong Kong's "father of democracy" Lee and media tycoon Jimmy Lai. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Pro-democracy lawmaker Martin Lee, center, arrives at a court in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Nine prominent Hong Kong's democracy advocates faced trial Tuesday on charges of organizing an unauthorized assembly in August 2019. Among the defendants veteran octogenarian lawyer and dubbed Hong Kong's "father of democracy" Lee and media tycoon Jimmy Lai. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Leung Kwok-hung gestures as he arrives at a court in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Leung is among nine prominent Hong Kong's democracy advocates facing trial Tuesday on charges of organizing an unauthorized assembly in August 2019.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Leung Kwok-hung gestures as he arrives at a court in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Leung is among nine prominent Hong Kong's democracy advocates facing trial Tuesday on charges of organizing an unauthorized assembly in August 2019.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Lee Cheuk-yan wearing a black mask and Leung Kwok-hung wearing a yellow mask shout slogans as they arrive at a court in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. They are among nine prominent Hong Kong's democracy advocates facing trial Tuesday on charges of organizing an unauthorized assembly in August 2019. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu