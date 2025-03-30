2 people killed and dozens wounded in Russian attack on Kharkiv

Ukrainian officials say two people were killed when Russian drones struck a military hospital, shopping center and apartment buildings in Kharkiv late Saturday
Rescue workers collect the body parts of a person killed in a Russian strike on a residential neighborhood of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Rescue workers collect the body parts of a person killed in a Russian strike on a residential neighborhood of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
58 minutes ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian drones hit a military hospital, shopping center, apartment blocks and other buildings in Kharkiv late Saturday, killing two people and wounding 30 others, Ukrainian officials said.

Regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said that a 67-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were killed in the attack on Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Ukraine’s General Staff denounced the “deliberate, targeted shelling” of the military hospital. Among the casualties were “servicemen who were undergoing treatment,” it said.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia fired 111 exploding drones and decoys in the latest wave of attacks overnight into Sunday. It said 65 of them were intercepted and another 35 were lost, likely having been electronically jammed.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense, meanwhile, said its air defense systems shot down six Ukrainian drones.

According to Ukrainian government and military analysts, Russian forces are preparing to launch a fresh military offensive in the coming weeks to maximize pressure on Ukraine and strengthen the Kremlin's negotiating position in ceasefire talks.

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A dead resident lies on the floor of his house after he was killed by a drone following Russia's night attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, late Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)

Police officers look at a crater made by a drone near apartment houses following Russia's night attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, late Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)

People walk out though a window of a house destroyed in a Russian strike on a residential neighborhood of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Rescue workers clear the rubble of a house destroyed in a Russian strike on a residential neighborhood of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

People stand near a house destroyed in a Russian strike on a residential neighborhood of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

A firefighter sprays water on a house destroyed in a Russian strike on a residential neighborhood of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

A man looks at a car destroyed in a Russian strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

An injured man smokes a cigarette after a Russian strike on a residential neighborhood of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

