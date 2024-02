2 people killed, 4 injured in Denver shooting, police say

“We don't believe it's random at this time,” Towle said. “No arrests at this point, and we're working to develop suspect information.”

The shooting occurred in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. Initial details were released by police in a social media post at about 2:30 a.m. and the victims were reported dead about six hours later.

Their names and causes of death will be released at a later time by the Denver medical examiner, Towle said.

Four of the victims went to a hospital by ambulance and the other two went to a hospital on their own, KCNC-TV reported.