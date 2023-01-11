2 Palestinians killed in West Bank raid, stabbing attack

Later on Wednesday, a Palestinian assailant stabbed a 30-year-old Israeli at a settlement in the southern West Bank before being shot and killed by an Israeli passer-by, Israeli paramedics said. The Israeli victim was hospitalized for moderate wounds but remains fully conscious, authorities said. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the assailant as Sanad Samamreh from the southern Palestinian village of al-Dhahiriya.

The attack took place at the Havat Yehuda outpost, an illegal settlement near the flash point city of Hebron. Israel has constructed dozens of Jewish settlements that are home to around 500,000 Israelis who live alongside around 2.5 million Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinians and most of the international community view the settlements as a violation of international law.

Israeli military raids have surged in the West Bank since last March, when the army began an operation to curb a wave of Palestinian attacks within Israel last spring that killed 19 Israelis. At least 146 Palestinians were killed by Israeli security forces in 2022 in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, according to Israeli human-rights group B’Tselem. Last year’s death toll was the highest since 2004, during a wave of intense violence known as the Second Intifada, or Palestinain uprising.

The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Israel says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see them as further entrenchment of Israel’s 55-year, open-ended occupation of the West Bank.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians seek those territories for a future state.