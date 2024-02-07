2 officers wounded by gunfire at home later seen on fire in Philadelphia suburb

Authorities say two officers have been wounded by gunfire at a home in southeastern Pennsylvania that later became engulfed in flames
Updated 3 minutes ago
EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) — Two police officers were wounded Wednesday by gunfire from a suburban Philadelphia home that later became engulfed in flames, authorities said.

Emergency officials in Delaware County said officers were called to the home in East Lansdowne on a report that a child had been wounded by gunfire.

Officers immediately came under fire, and two were wounded, officials said. Both were reportedly taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. There there was no immediate word on their conditions.

SWAT officers and agents from other departments rushed to the scene. Soon afterward, flames were seen rising from the top level of the three-story home.

There was no immediate word on the condition of anyone inside, including the child who was reported wounded.

