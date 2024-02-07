2 officers wounded by gunfire at home that later erupts in flames in Philadelphia suburb

Authorities say two police officers have been wounded by gunfire at a home in southeastern Pennsylvania that later became engulfed in flames
Nation & World
Updated 4 minutes ago
EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) — Two police officers were wounded Wednesday by gunfire at a suburban Philadelphia home that later became engulfed in flames, authorities said.

Emergency officials in Delaware County said officers were called to the house in East Lansdowne on a report that a child had been wounded by gunfire.

Officers immediately came under fire, and the two who were hit were reportedly taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

One was shot in the arm and the other in the leg, and they were in stable condition, said Margie McAboy, director of policy and public engagement for the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

Images of the home showed intense flames and smoke rising from the roof and top floor of the three-story home.

There was no immediate word on the condition of anyone inside, including the child who was reported wounded.

“House is fully engulfed in fire. Status of suspect unknown,” McAboy said.

SWAT officers and agents from other departments rushed to the scene.

