2 Missouri students lauded for fast action on runaway bus

The bus rolled through at least one barbed-wire fence.

“There was quite a bit of open space ahead of the bus, so it definitely would have kept going," Webster said. "A wooded area was about 100 yards away.”

Tandon, whom Webster described as a “real quiet kid,” jumped up from his seat.

“Tandon was able to run to the front of the bus and apply the brake and get the bus to come to a controlled stop," Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Mitchell said.

Most of the 25 students still on the bus were in elementary school. Though they were unhurt, many were terrified, and Emilee attended to them after calling 911, Mitchell said.

“There were a lot of panicked little kids and she kind of looked around the bus and was making sure everybody was calm,” Webster said.

The bus driver, who had been with the district for several years, was airlifted from the scene and died days later. Her name and cause of death have not been released.

“A really bad situation, but some really big-time heroes that came out of it,” Webster said.