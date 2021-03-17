2 missing after Southern California fireworks explosion

Fireworks are illegal in Ontario, as in many California cities. Lorenz said officers have been called to the area in the past for reports of fireworks being set off.

The debris field encompasses 80 structures in the residential neighborhood, officials said, and has left dozens of residents displaced as two dozen bomb technicians work to disable any fireworks that were still live.

There is still a “very significant chance” that more fireworks could explode, Lorenz said.

Ontario Fire Chief Ray Gayk said it could take days for the area to be safe enough for residents to return. Authorities still have not been able to access the area where the explosion began.

“It’s too dangerous for us to get in there,” he said. “Today’s about making this place safe.”

Smoke rises in the background after a fireworks stash exploded in Ontario, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Watchara Phomicinda Credit: Watchara Phomicinda

Van Vant stands in front of her home damaged home after a nearby fireworks stash exploded in Ontario, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Watchara Phomicinda Credit: Watchara Phomicinda

Animal rescue volunteers evacuate a horse from the back of a home where an explosion took place sending off multiple fireworks into the sky in Ontario, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Watchara Phomicinda Credit: Watchara Phomicinda