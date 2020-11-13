2 men in Denmark charged with murder, not hate crime

"Sufficient grounds have not been found" to charge them under Denmark's hate crime legislation “as an aggravating circumstance,” chief prosecutor Benthe Pedersen Lund said in a statement.

A biracial man was killed in June on Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, a crime that was labelled as racially motivated by some. Authorities repeatedly have said that it was a personal relationship that went wrong between the victim and the perpetrators was the reason for the slaying, not racism.