2 Marines dead, 17 hurt in truck rollover near Camp Lejeune

N.C. State Highway Patrol Lt. Devin Rich told a news conference that the 7-ton (6.3-metric tonne) truck was making a right turn onto a highway about 1 p.m. when it lost control and overturned. Rich said indications were that the truck was traveling “a little too fast” for the turn.

The highway patrol said in a statement Wednesday evening that the truck overturned into the median on U.S. 17. A second military vehicle traveling behind the truck was unable to stop in time and struck one of the ejected passengers, it added.