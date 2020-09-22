2 Marines accused in drug overdose case of fellow Marine

Jordan Nicholas McCormick would obtain drugs, including oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, cocaine and other substances from an unknown source.

Another civilian, Gutavo Jaciel Solis, supplied the drugs for Whisenant's military customers, according to the indictment.

On May 22, Whisenant ordered 10 oxycodone pills containing fentanyl from Solis on behalf of the Marine, who died the next day from an overdose, according to the indictment. Whisenant and White met Solis with the Marine to complete the drug deal, according to court records.

White is accused of later trying to interfere with the arrests of Whisenant and Solis.

Solis and another civilian member of the group, Jessica Sarah Perez, were indicted on Aug. 11 on fentanyl and cocaine distribution charges, and Solis was indicted on firearms-related charges. They have pleaded not guilty. Their trial date is scheduled for October 27.

Solis is in federal custody and Perez is free on $25,000 bond. McCormick is also in federal custody. McCormick could not be reached for comment, and it was unclear if he has a lawyer.

Lt. Cameron Edinburgh said the military has been helping with the investigation.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and service members of the Marine who passed away," Edinburgh said in an email. “We will continue to fully cooperate with the civilian authorities on this matter."