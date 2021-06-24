2 lucky losers in semis of same ATP tournament for 1st time

Purcell, a 23-year-old Australian ranked 283rd, got past Andreas Seppi 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in a matchup between lucky losers — players who lost in qualifying but moved into the main draw when someone else withdrew. Purcell defeated two-time Grand Slam runner-up Kevin Anderson in qualifying and top-seeded Gael Monfils in the main draw.

Kwon, a 23-year-old South Korean who is ranked 77th, beat qualifier Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 7-5 to reach his first tour-level semifinal after going 0-7 in previous quarterfinal matches. He made a career-best Grand Slam run at the French Open this month by reaching the third round.