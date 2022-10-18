journal-news logo
2 killed in stabbing in southwest Germany, suspect detained

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Police say two people have been killed and another seriously wounded in a stabbing in southwestern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Two people were killed and another seriously wounded in a stabbing Tuesday in southwestern Germany, police said.

The suspected assailant fled the scene in the city of Ludwigshafen and was chased by police, who detained him. He was shot at in the process, German news agency dpa reported. It wasn't immediately clear how serious his injuries were or how he got them.

Further information on the incident wasn't immediately available. Police said there was no danger to the public.

